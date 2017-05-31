Prime Minister of Norway Mocks Trump on Facebook

Five Nordic Prime Ministers recreated Trump’s orb photo in Norway. The leaders touched a soccer ball by referring to Trump in Saudi Arabia.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg posted a photo comparing Trump’s Riyad meeting and the Nordic prime ministers’ meeting for sustainability.

In a photo Solberg posted on Facebook, five Nordic leaders ( Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark) mocked Trump’s glowing orb photo op in Saudi Arabia – as they pose together with a soccer ball.

“Who rules the world? Riyadh vs Bergen. Do not know what they thought about the top image. On the bottom picture, the five Nordic prime ministers are holding a ball with sustainability targets. We hope they will be a roadmap for the future, wrote Solberg on Facebook.