Norwegians Make Fun of British Far Right Activist Katie Hopkins

Former reality star and right wing activist Katie Hopkins’ videos sparked twitter storm from Norwegians making fun of her reporting about Oslo.

In the video she published on Twitter, Hopkins is seen standing outside a mosque in Grønland, a central neighborhood in Oslo. The area is a magnet for many international right-wing groups such as Infowar portraying Grønland as a dangerous «no-go zone».

In the video, Hopkins is claiming to address what no one really wants to talk about.

«This place is starting to become kind of overrun with somali gangs, starting to get inside the local councils, police starting to patrol the east less», she says in the video. But she does not share the information that she is actually standing in front of the biggest police station in Norway and ironically a woman with long blonde hair is running by in front of the mosque, while she is claiming that there is no Norwegians around.

Hopkins’ allegations in the video immediately created a storm of protests from Norwegians, especially from locals who lived in the area. Her twitter message received thousands of responses from Norwegians mocking her allegations.

The fact that Hopkins actually is facing the huge complex that is Oslo’s police headquarters, was pointed out by several locals watching the video.

One Twitter user even made a simple map:

Another user reminded that street crime and relative poverty isn’t unheard of, if you stay for a week you would probably see a niqab, but the threat of getting hit by half-drunk hipsters on electric scooters leaving the nearby 13-pound-a-drink cocktail bar is certainly more imminent than islamism or stabbings.

Another user reminded her about the charges against her in different countries:

Meanwhile, another Norwegian shared another map of a burger restaurant and what she should do there:

In another video from her stay in Oslo, Hopkins also followed random people on streets and asked about the upcoming EU parlament elections. But actually Norway is even not a member of the EU.

Hopkins was in Oslo to address members of right-wing publications and groups in Norway, some of which are referenced as inspiration source of the right wing terrorist Anders Behrink Breivik.

Hopkins is know for her anti-Muslim and anti-semitic stance. She is known to have close connectino with the anti-semitic psychologist Kevin MacDonald and Holocaust denier Ingrid Carlqvist in the UK.

Hopkins was detained in South Africa for spreading racial hatred in February 2018. She previously compared immigrants to «cockroaches». She wrote that gunships should be used to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean.[99][100][101] Her remarks were condemned by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Prince Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein.[102] In a statement released on 24 April 2015, he urged the UK to “curb incitement to hatred” by its “tabloid newspapers” and stated that Hopkins used “language very similar to that employed by Rwanda’s Kangura newspaper and Radio Mille Collines during the run up to the 1994 genocide”, and noted that both media organisations were subsequently convicted by an international tribunal of public incitement to commit genocide.

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning in July 2013, Hopkins revealed she would stop her children playing with their classmates based on their given names. She revealed a particular dislike for “lower class” names like Charmaine, Chantelle, and Chardonnay, which met with disapproval from co-host Holly Willoughby.

Sharing a poster on Twitter for the Netflix series Dear White People at the beginning of May 2017, Hopkins added: “Dear black people. If your lives matter why do you stab and shoot each other so much”.

Hopkins also tweeted about the need for a “final solution”, the Nazis’ term for the Holocaust, on the morning following the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.