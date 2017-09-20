Liberal Party of Norway Wants Immigration and Integration Ministry

Liberal Party wants the ministry of immigration and integration in any government co-operation with Frp and Conservatives.

FrP and Conservatives need the support of both Liberals (Venstre) and Christian Democrats (KrF) to form the government. However both of the parties are unwilling to cooperate in case FrP keeps its strong position.

KrF previously announced that they will not support a government in which FrP is involved in. Now skepticism in Venstre against FrP is increasing and the party wants to control some ministries which FrP are controlling.

– Now we are in the winning team. Then we must seek power and change the policy to our political direction. We can do this by gaining good positions in the new government, within refugee, district and climate policy, says Venstre politician Eivind Brenna to NRK.

Moreover, a possible cooperation with Frp has split the party. This is mainly attributed to FrP politicians Anundsen, Sandberg and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug’s strong rhetoric and actions.

However, Frp is willing to keep the control over the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Immigration and Integration, and the Ministry of Transport in the next period.