Labor Party of Norway Will Keep Refugees Out of Norway

Labor Party (Ap) is inspired from its Danish sister party to receive refugees in a third country.

In a new action plan, Danish Social Democrats proposes to establish reception centers for refugees in other countries while closing access to asylum in Denmark.

Norwegian Labor Party (Ap) got inspired from this initiative and considers the same system for Norway.

AP’s immigration spokesman Masud Gharahkhani said to VG that they look for a fairer and sustainable system while fullfilling their international commitments.

Mattias Tesfaye in Social Democrats said they would like to cooperate with governments in other countries to set up such a reception center.

Former Justice Minister of Norway Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) is pleased with the proposals of the Danish Social Democrats.