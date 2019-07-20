Norwegians Eat Less Red Meat to Fight Against Climate Change

About one in four Norwegians say they choose to eat less meat to contribute to climate change measures, writes NRK.

Although most Norwegians give priority to waste sorting as their primary contribution to climate measure, the drop in red meat sales is still remarkable.

According to figures from the analysis by Nielsen, over 600 tonnes of less red meat has been sold so far this year compared to last year. This corresponds to a decrease of 4.1 per cent.

SIFO Consumer Research Institute’s report shows that 78 percent say they are happy to eat meat. Yet there is an increase trend towards eating less meat.

Director of Communication and Public Relations at grocery chain Rema 1000, Mette Fossum tells NRK that they are selling more and more vegetarian alternatives.

-So far this year, we have seen a good increase in sales of vegetarian products. Fresh meat substitutes, for example, have grown by almost 30 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year, she says.