Norwegian plane with 84 plumbers had to return to Oslo because of toilet problem

Norwegian’s flight from Oslo to Munich was interrupted because of a problem with the toilets . Ironically 84 of the passengers were plumbers.

Acording to Dagbladet’s report, the plane took off yesterday from Oslo Gardermoen but had to land in Skagerak just outside the Østfold coast before it had to turn back to Gardermoen to fix the problem.

Among the passengers, there were 84 plumbers who were on their way out for a trip to Munich with their plumbing company Rørkjøp. The managing director of the company, Frank Olsen said to Dagbladet that they would have liked to fix the toilet, but unfortunately it had to be done from the outside.

– We did not take the risk to send a plumber outside at 10,000 meters high. There was a good atmosphere in the plane with the irony about the broken toilets, he said to Dagbladet.

The technicians at Gardermoen fixed the problem and the plane could once again took off to Munich.