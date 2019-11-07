Norway Reintroduces Dual Citizenship

From 2020, Norway is going to allow dual citizenship again after a decade.

Foreign residents who qualify for Norwegian nationalization will not have to give up their existing passport or citizenship with the new regulation.

Norwegians will also benefit from the regulation as it allows them to apply for citizenship in other countries.

Minister of Education and Integration Jan Tore Sanner says that allowing dual citizenship ensures that Norwegian law is keeping up with developments in a more globalized world where increasing numbers of people have a connection to more than one country.

The Norwegian parliament had passed the proposal to allow dual citizenship last year. That decision was approved at ministerial level on Friday for implementation on January 1st.