Norway ranked in 1st place as the country most likely to survive a climate change apocalypse, and the place we should all flee to, should the planet turn on us, according to the research by Eco Expert.

Neighbouring Nordic countries including Finland (3rd), Sweden (4th), Denmark (6th), and Iceland (8th) also land 5 out of the 10 top spots.

The Eco Experts, a leading energy saving specialists, have released a new map visualizing the countries that would would fare best should the impact of climate change become critical.

The research investigated the survival prospects of 181 countries using data from the ND Gain Index which considers the location, terrain, infrastructure and national resources to determine the countries most at risk to extreme weather disasters and how prepared they are to deal with potentially life threatening devastation.

Norway ranked in 1st place as the country most likely to survive a climate change apocalypse, thanks to its location and national resources, making it the place we should all flee to, should the planet turn on us.

Neighbouring Nordic countries including Finland (3rd), Sweden (4th), Denmark (6th), and Iceland (8th) also land 5 out of the 10 top spots.

The US and the UK both slipped out of the top 10 safe zones ranking in 15th and 12th place respectively behind Australia and Germany.

China:​ ​Bad​ ​Air,​ ​Don’t​ ​Care

Interestingly, the study found that China only ranks 59th in readiness to deal with extreme weather disasters and this complacent attitude to climate change is mirrored in their environmental policies too. China emerged as the biggest carbon criminal emitting a mammoth 9,040 metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year – nearly double that generated by the US – a problem compounded by its huge population.

The​ ​Most​ ​Vulnerable​ ​Countries

Countries in sub-saharan Africa are most vulnerable to the perils of a potential environmental disaster despite emitting some of the lowest CO2 levels in the world. Somalia emerged as the biggest victim and the country least likely to survive a climate change apocalypse with the lowest preparedness score in the study due to unstable governance.

Fran Whittaker-Wood, lead researcher at The Eco Experts comments: “The natural disasters we’ve already seen over the past couple of years shows that many nations are already fighting for survival as the planet reacts to human impact. Sadly many of the countries worst at risk from a climate change event are actually not the ones causing the problems, but perhaps the fact that the US and UK have slipped out of the top 10 safe zones might prompt these countries to act.