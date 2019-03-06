Norway Looks for a Place to Host The Giant Gift from Yemeni Refugee

Yemeni refugee Malk Sultan Al-jabiri has designed and produced a 6 meter Norwegian coat of arms as a gift to the Norway who accepted him as refugee.

–This is a thank you to the country and the its people that welcomed me. Now my children and I can live a decent life, says Al-Jabiri to NRK.

Working as a full time football coach, he has created the artwork in his free time, according to Sandneposten.

The gigantic coat of arms is now located in Sandnes. Yet it is unclear where it will be placed.

Recently, Vice Chairman of Sandnes, Pål Morten Borgli visited the spot. Borgli made a couple of calls to colleagues in Norwegian Parliament to find the right place for the artwork.