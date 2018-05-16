Big NRK Strike Hits Norwegian Constitution Day 17 May

1,700 journalists at Norwegian government-owned radio and television public broadcasting company (NRK) go on strike on Tuesday. Broadcasting almost stops at Norway’s biggest media outlet.

The strike comes three days before Norway’s biggest national celebration Constitution Day on the 17th of May, which is broadcast by NRK.

Director Olav Nyhus of NRK’s Law Department said it is uncertain if NRK can broadcast during the strike.

– We can broadcast past productions, this is the only option we have, says Nyhus.

National mediator Torkjel Nesheim declared on Tuesday that the two sides in the labour conflict were not able to find a common ground. Negotiations have been thus halted between employers’ organization Spekter, representing NRK’s management, and the employees’ labour organization Norsk Journalistlag.