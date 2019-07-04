Greenhouse Gas Emissions Increase in Norway

0.4 per cent more greenhouse gases were released in Norway last year than the year before, figures from Statistics Norway show.

Not surprisingly, says Minister of Climate and Environment Ola Elvestuen (V) to NRK.

-The main reason for the increase is that we use less palm oil. But we do not yet have enough of the good biofuel to replace palm oil, says Ola Elvestuen.

The total increase in greenhouse gas emissions was 0.4 per cent from 2017 to 2018, according to Statistics Norway (Statistics Norway).

Among the areas where emissions increase are road traffic, with an increase of three per cent. The increase is due to the fact that there has been a minor share of biofuels in the fuel mixture. The reason for this is mainly a sharp reduction in imported palm oil, SSB writes.

-We have worked hard to reduce the use of palm oil in fuel because of the risk of deforestation in rainforest land. The work to replace palm oil must be strengthened in the following years. We will reduce at least 45 per cent by 2030. I will present a plan for it next year, so there is no doubt that the emissions will be lower in Norway in the next few years, ”says Elvestuen to NRK.

Sweden has reduced its CO2 emissions by 26 per cent since 1990, while Norway has experienced a slight increase in the same period.