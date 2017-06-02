Fredrikstad Is Norway’s Most Attractive City

Ministry of Local Government and Modernization chose Fredrikstad as the most attractive city in Norway.

“Fredrikstad shows the will to use new knowledge, methods and tools to promote the city’s development,” said the jury, appointed by the Ministry of Local Government and Modernization.

The jury is impressed by the municipality’s work on facilitating cycling and other public services. One of the most impressive factors for the jury was free ferry service n the city.

– Free public transport with the city ferry is an innovative step to increase the popularity of the city. Participant-based budgeting gives increased local democracy has made the jury choose Fredrikstad, “says jurist Erling Dokk Holm to VG.

The ministry award for attractive city consists of NOK 250,000, and a diploma.

The prize is awarded annually and aims to reward cities with sustainable development. Economic, social and environmental dimensions form the basis for the decision.

Fredrikstad is a city and municipality in Østfold county, Norway. The administrative centre of the municipality is the city of Fredrikstad.

The city of Fredrikstad was founded in 1567 by King Frederick II, and established as a municipality on 1 January 1838. The rural municipality of Glemmen was merged with Fredrikstad on 1 January 1964. The rural municipalities of Borge, Onsøy, Kråkerøy, and Rolvsøy were merged with Fredrikstad on 1 January 1994.

The city straddles the river Glomma where it meets the Skagerrak. Along with neighboring Sarpsborg, Fredrikstad forms the fifth largest city in Norway: Fredrikstad/Sarpsborg. As of 1 January 2013, according to Statistics Norway, these two municipalities have a total population of 128,916 with 75,583 in Fredrikstad and 53,333 in Sarpsborg.