Fake Account of Justice Minister Declared Norway’s Jo Nesbø Dead

The Twitter account, claiming to be the official account of Fisheries Ministry and Acting Justice Minister Per Sandberg wrote Norway’s internationally acclaimed author Jo Nesbø died.

– I have a little sore throat, but I’m not dead, said Jo Nesbø to NRK.

The fake account has over 500 followers, including profiled figures, institutions and journalists from Norway.

Communications Manager for the Minister of Fisheries, Martine Røiseland said they are trying to make the account shut down.

The account recently tweeted that the account is hoax and was created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti.

Norwegian writer Jo Nesbø is primarily known for his crime novels and his novels have been been translated into over 40 languages, selling millions of copies worldwide.