70 Days Non-Stop Rain in Two Villages of Norway in Summer

Vats in Vindafjord and Åkerneset in Møre og Romsdal have only had two summer days without rain.

In these two Norwegian villages, it rained for 70 out of 72 days this summer. As a result they broke the non-stop rainy day of Bergen, writes NRK.

Talking to NRK, a resident says that the raindrops are a popular topic of discussion among the residents.

– Most people talk about the weather, but I’m not very concerned about it. You can not influence it at all, so why do we care about it, she says jokingly.

Non-stop rain has influenced tha summer plans of the residents such as painting and repairing houses.

However, the citizens of the villages have learned to live with a lot of rain, and there are a number of benefits to it, says one of the villagers, Kallevik Nesheim to NRK.

– One does not get sunburned and one does not have to care for the kids. Then I know that those who love fishing have gotten lots of salmon and sea trout.

The farmers in western Norway have experienced far more serious consequences. Huge rainfall has made the harvest difficult. Thus, large amount of crops have been lost .

Bergensere, dere må nok se dere slått!☔️😢 To steder har hatt regn 70 av 72 dager i sommer, og det er ikke Bergen! Vi gratulerer vinnerne!🎉☔️ pic.twitter.com/ZZeUTP4DpH — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) August 11, 2017



Norwegian meteorology institute writes on Twitter “Bergeners, you must see you have been beaten! ☔️😢 Two places have had rain 70 of 72 days this summer, and it’s not Bergen! We congratulate the winners!”