The Guardian: Norway’s Kvikk Lunsj Is Way Better Than Nestle’s KitKat

British daily newspaper The Guardian writes Norwegian KitKat alternative and hiking and skiing tradition snack Kvikk Lunsj is way better than Nestle’s four-fingered chocolate bar.

KitKat foiled again in attempt to trademark four-fingered bar’s shape. Nestlé’s case cannot be helped by the fact that in Norway, Freia, has been selling the KitKat doppelganger Kvikk Lunsj since 1937, writes the newspaper.

The article compares two chocolate wafer bar in six categories: Look, feel, snap, chocolate, nibble-ability, and texture.

In the comparison, Kvikk Lunsj wins over KitKat 24 to 17 points.

– It’s official. Not only is it not a unique, trademarkable product, KitKat isn’t even the best four-fingered chocolate bar in Europe, concludes the article.

Both the name and image of the Kvikk Lunsj as the ultimate Norwegian hiker bar, was determined by a German man in 1887, 50 years before the first Kvikk Lunsj plate was produced in Freia Chokolade-Fabric in 1937.

On his very first hike in Nordmarka outside Oslo, an autumn day in 1887, lightly dressed with summer shoes, Johan Throne Holst began to walk. He wanted to impress a German business associate with a tour of Norwegian nature, but inexperienced as he was, he had neither brought a map, compass or provisions for the trip. In the book “Sjokoladekongen” Holst says that his companion was a much more experienced hiker than himself, and he complained that Holst only had brought some chocolate for the trip – it was in fact a completely normal provision in the German’s homeland. They walked and walked and walked, it was wet and gray and bad weather, and when Holst finally admitted that he had no idea where they were and how they would get home, the German exclaimed “Und Sie haben nicht einmal keine quick lunch mitgebracht? ”

During and after World War 2, the production of the chocolate was paused for a few years because of a shortage of sugar and the quality of the flour.