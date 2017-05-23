Norway Condemns Manchester Attack

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg condemns the barbaric attack, while Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg describes the terroristic attack as terrible and meaningless.

At least 22 people have been killed and 59 injured in one of the most deadly suicide bombing in Britain at a crowded pop concert in Manchester.

The attack occured at about 10.30pm on Monday at the end of a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande ar Manchester Arena.

So far nobody claimed the attack.

As in many other parts of the world, Norwegian politicians wrote support messages for the victims of the attack.

My thoughts are w/ the young people & all affected in barbaric #Manchester attack. #NATO stands with the UK in the fight against terrorism. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 23, 2017

Terrible and meaningless attack in #Manchester. My thoughts are with the victims and their families #PrayforManchester — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) May 23, 2017