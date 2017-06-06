Norway Police Make Rap Music Video To Criticize Police Reform

Police department in Norwegian town Skien criticizes the police reform in a creative and funny way.

In the music video based on the lyrics and melodies of 1995’s rap song Gangsta’s Paradise, real police officers take role and rap critically against the proposed government reform that will cut the police patrol.

– I’ve been spending most of my life fighting in the gangsta’s paradise. They were spending the most of their lives watching TV and Hotel Paradise (a reality TV program), ” sing the officers in the video.

Police chief Stefan Moldvær says to NRK that they wanted to expose some aspects of the controversial reform with humor. And we want to see that we can withstand change and we try to create enthusiasm and joy. – We can joke and and have fun. I think it’s good for people to see that side of the police, ” says he.

The music video was first intended for internal use. Police chief Christine Fossen in the South East Norway Police District, says they tolerate the music video.

– We as a police district and police staff are about to face a very demanding reform and we have to bear in mind that some of our employees can choose to have a somewhat humorous look at it,” she told to NRK.