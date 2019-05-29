Norway is the 24th Best Country in the World to Start a Business

Research by card payment solution’s provider Paymentsense reveals the top 27 countries around the world to start a business. 

Starting a business can be an exciting endeavour, but getting through the first five years is challenging. The cost of rent, consumer demand, beating the competition, and keeping your cash flowing are often tricky things for SMEs to juggle. 

Based on factors including business survival rates, yearly salary, population, and the employment rate in that year in each country area, they worked out which country around the world offer the best environment for prospective SMEs. If you’re thinking of embarking on a new venture this year, take a look at the below best countries in the world to start a business. Ireland takes third place with an impressive company survival rate of 80.48%, proving the luck of the Irish is anything but a myth.

According to the ranking the USA is the best country in the world to set up a start up in. This is closely followed by Belgium and Ireland in 2nd and 3rd place. 

Norway ranks 6th for average yearly pay and 8th for employment rate!

Norway made the top countries to start a business for its extremely high average yearly pay ($51,212.21) and high employment rate (74.80%). The country’s continued initiatives to support it’s SME’s are surely paying off, solidifying the country as an attractive location for prospective business owners around the world.

The top 27 countries are:

The methodology behind the stats:

The list of best places for business start-ups was compiled by analysing the economic climates of the world’s most populated countries and US states. This included the population of each country, the employment rate, average annual salary, average cost of living,  and five-year enterprise survival rate.

The employment rate and the population has been used together to calculate an estimated number of adults employed. The Employment Score is a score between 0 and 1, where a country with a score of 1 has the highest number of adults estimated to be employed.

The ratio between the cost of living and the yearly pay is calculated by country. Each country has a normalised score between 0 and 1, based on the ratio score. A country with the highest score of 1 would have the highest ratio between the cost of living and the average wage, indicating a worker can spend a smaller proportion of their income on living.

A score is calculated based on the normalised survival rate where the country with the highest survival rate of the list has a score of 1, and 0 for the lowest.

Each of the scores is added up to make an overall index score.
