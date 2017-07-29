Stavanger Street Art Showing Another Aspect of Norway

Stavanger is the third-largest urban zone and metropolitan area in Norway. Stavanger’s core is to a large degree 18th- and 19th-century wooden houses that are protected and considered part of the city’s cultural heritage. This has caused the town centre and inner city to retain a small-town character with an unusually high ratio of detached houses, and has contributed significantly to spreading the city’s population growth to outlying parts of Greater Stavanger.

Stavanger is today considered the center of the oil industry in Norway and is one of Europe’s energy capitals and is often called the oil capital. But it does not limit the dwellers of the city to pursue their artistic dreams and share it openly.

Photographer DOVA has collected some of the striking street arts in this peculiar city.