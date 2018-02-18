This Norwegian cartoon on family tragedies is last year’s best children’s documentary in Europe

“The shelter” (Det trygge huset) has been named “Best European Children’s Documentary of 2017” at the Berlin Film Festival.

In the film, the children who have lived at the Salten crisis center tell about their experiences, feelings and thoughts. The originial movie is in Norwegian and based on the real narration of the children in the center. The movie has also English and Arabic versions.

The film was prepared by Microfilm in cooperation with the crisis center and Save The Children Norway.

This fall it also won the prize for best children’s documents during the Duisburg Film Festival.