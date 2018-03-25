Norway is Waffling about Waffle on International Waffle Day

Today the celebration of International Waffle Day gains more and more popularity around the world in the name of this lovely confectionery-waffle. In the waffle-loving country Norway, people celebrate it as well. But not only on 25th of March, waffles can be eaten any day. There are various ways of enjoying waffles, and the most typical Norwegian way is eating waffles with brown goat cheese(brunost). It seems only Norwegians enjoy this brown cheese with a big passion, while many people from the other countries don’t have goat chesse in that taste. Visitors often say that it tastes sweet and savoury, together with a caramel taste, a description that Norwegians may not be completely satisfied with. They will just give you a slice of brown cheese and promote with confidence “Try it!”

Today in cafes or kiosks, you will find more options for waffles on menus, which is a good opportunity to explore the world of waffles. And you can also make your own waffles.

Traditional Waffle recipe from TINE

Ingredients:

2 dl(deciliter) flour,

6 dl milk(with little fat),

2 eggs,

2 tablespoons sugar,

4 tablespoons butter,

1 teaspoon cardamom,

½ teaspoon vanilla sugar,

½ teaspoon baking powder,

½ teaspoon salt.

Steps:

1) Melt the butter in a saucepan . Whisk eggs and sugar and then add butter and milk. Mix them together and mix flour with vanilla sugar , baking powder and salt. Mix all dry ingredients with the liquid. Whisk together all the ingredients for a lump-free batter.

2) Let the batter swell for 15-20 minutes before baking waffles in a well heated waffle iron.

3) Cool waffles on a rack for a crispy finish. If you put them on top of each other they become soft .

EVENTS:

If you do not want to do it yourself then here are two main events you can attend in Oslo: