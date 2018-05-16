Many nations have their traditional costumes to showcase but Norwegian bunad is an exceptional piece of art with its unique tradition, colourful patterns, embroidery and rich textures.

Bunad is the traditional Norwegian folk costume worn by both men and women. There are several rules on how to wear it and what the composition of textiles, colors and embroidery symbolize. Traditionally bunads represent the family home and the area people come from. So you are supposed to get one from the area either you or your family originates from. That is the reason why there are more than 400 different variations, all with their individual history, local materials and composition.

With so many different variations, it would be impossible not to find one you like. Here are some of the most beautiful selection of bunads from across the country, curated by Heimen Husfliden: