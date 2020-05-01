Social Distancing in Norway Before and After Corona: Actually Not So Different

Social distancing and personal space have been stereotypically like this in Norway way before quarantine. Here are some examples from the social media users mocking the social distancing and personal space in Norway.

While social distancing rule in the times of corona affects socializing culture all over the world, people in Norway do not seem to have bothered about it that much. Here we have collected a couple of memes and photos showing how Norwegians and Nordic people are actually trendsetters again in social distancing too.

For my friends and family back in the US asking me if I’ll be ok here in Norway, I give you Exhibit A: The Norwegian bus stop (see photo).



This is *normal* behavior here, Norwegians practiced social distancing before it was cool. I’ll be fine 😀 pic.twitter.com/a3d2exV9da — Boci (@BociSammiches) March 18, 2020

Personal space is taken very seriously in Norway pic.twitter.com/pzJtzBIEri 9GAGTweets — Rasah Guyu (@TwaSutra) January 21, 2017

Social distancing ~ Norwegian style! 😂😂😍 pic.twitter.com/HAjdnjr2MI — Nike Morgan @😷😉😂 (@NikeMorgan) March 19, 2020

"A good norwegian friend is someone I can … https://t.co/3vs9iiZVWQ pic.twitter.com/R7ZTcFgzIa — Julien S. Bourrelle (@_JulienS) May 29, 2016

Social distancing? As a Norwegian I have been preparing for this my whole life. pic.twitter.com/WbVDBxEdwk — Trevor Jason (@TJSode) March 14, 2020

😺In Norway, even cats respect personal space😺 pic.twitter.com/lprK6mesCQ — Susanne Koch (@susanneanette) September 26, 2017

LAGQ tour bus in Norway. A little tight but we'll manage. pic.twitter.com/SwrftHUM2b — Scott Tennant (@ibpluckin) October 11, 2017

Normal bus stop personal space etiquete in Norway (from our tip last year) might help slow the spread of #COVIDー19 Be like Norway 🙂 pic.twitter.com/vVSdKNeQnj — MicroPlastic AWARE (@MicroPlastic101) March 15, 2020

A bonus from neighboring Finland:

People had some witty remarks on IMGur for a similar post: