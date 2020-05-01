Social Media

Social Distancing in Norway Before and After Corona: Actually Not So Different

Photo used in this meme is originally by Bernt Sønvisen

Social distancing and personal space have been stereotypically like this in Norway way before quarantine. Here are some examples from the social media users mocking the social distancing and personal space in Norway.

While social distancing rule in the times of corona affects socializing culture all over the world, people in Norway do not seem to have bothered about it that much. Here we have collected a couple of memes and photos showing how Norwegians and Nordic people are actually trendsetters again in social distancing too.

A bonus from neighboring Finland:

People had some witty remarks on IMGur for a similar post:

