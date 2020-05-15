Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg and other ministers of the government gathered to dance for children and national day.

NRK’s children TV invited the government members to dance to the popular children song for the national day.

The video has gone viral on the social media in a short time. Many compared the dance skills within the government. Culture Minister Abid Raja received appraisal for his moves.

Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion, mocked his own dancing skills compared to Raja on Instagram.

While many believe the government’s display is a breath of fresh air, some people find it embarrassing, or cringe – as one young member of Prime Minster’s own Conservative party wrote.

“Simply terrible to look at, and terribly embarrassing. We (and they) should have been spared from this! (And now I’m not ironic), ”writes Henning Warloe, Bergen City Council Member, on Twitter .

RETT OG SLETT fælt å se på, og forferdelig pinlig. Vi (og de) burde vært spart for dette! (Og nå er jeg ikke ironisk) https://t.co/NtEBnIQh3T — Henning Warloe (@HWarloe) May 15, 2020

This is the second time in a week the prime minister is dancing. On May 12, she danced with nurses in a video posted on TikTok.