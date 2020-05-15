NorwayPoliticsSocial Media

Dancing Politics: Norway Prime Minister and Other Ministers Dance for Children TV and National Day

Dansende regjering

Det er ikke bare skoleelever som denne uka har øvd på dansen til 17.mai... 🕺💃 Det er ennå ikke for sent å lære seg dansen: https://nrksuper.no/serie/dans-til-dovre-faller/

Posted by NRK Skole on Friday, May 15, 2020

Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg and other ministers of the government gathered to dance for children and national day.

NRK’s children TV invited the government members to dance to the popular children song for the national day.

The video has gone viral on the social media in a short time. Many compared the dance skills within the government. Culture Minister Abid Raja received appraisal for his moves.

Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion, mocked his own dancing skills compared to Raja on Instagram.

While many believe the government’s display is a breath of fresh air, some people find it embarrassing, or cringe – as one young member of Prime Minster’s own Conservative party wrote.

“Simply terrible to look at, and terribly embarrassing. We (and they) should have been spared from this! (And now I’m not ironic), ”writes Henning Warloe, Bergen City Council Member, on Twitter .

This is the second time in a week the prime minister is dancing. On May 12, she danced with nurses in a video posted on TikTok.

@idageroe

Erna ønsker alle sykepleiere gratulerer med dagen😁❤️@marieblian ##ernasolberg ##foryou ##viral ##trend ##xyzbca

♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685
Comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Hungary Summons Norway’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Controversial Corona Law

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary summons the ambassadors from Norway and the other four Nordic countries following a joint Nordic...
Read more
Social Media

Social Distancing in Norway Before and After Corona: Actually Not So Different

Social distancing and personal space have been stereotypically like this in Norway way before quarantine. Here are some examples from the social...
Read more
Social Media

A very 😷 street art from the street art capital of Norway, Stavanger

This piece of street art in Stavanger with reference to the current corona situation is titled Lovers, and is made by talented...
Read more
Social Media

What happens when Norway prime Minister forgets no handshake rule against coronavirus?

Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg forgets no handshake rule during the press conference on corona virus measures. Funny and awkward moments
Read more
Politics

Norway Government Collapses after FrP Resigned from the Government

Norway’s centre-right four party coalition collapses after the populist coalition member FrP's resignment over IS spouse repatriation spat.
Read more
Politics

Listhaug Becomes Norway’s New Oil and Energy Minister

Sylvi Listhaug has been appointed Minister of Petroleum and Energy yesterday. Her history denying climate science and her controversial political career...
Read more
- Advertisment -
Advertisement

Must Read

Comments
© The Nordic Page 2017