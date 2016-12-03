Norwegian Air Gets Approval for Flights to U.S., Despite Opposition

The news makes Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos very happy.

- We are very pleased that the American authorities have finally given our EU-company permission to fly to the US, says CEO Bjorn Kjos said in a statement.

The permit has been effective from 2 December.

Norwegian has waited three years for this license, as trade unions, and politicians and airlines have tried to stop the process, according to news agency AP.

They have accused Norwegian to have skirted labor and safety laws with its Irish subsidiary, according to USA Today.

U.S. critics, including Delta and United airlines, and the Air Line Pilots Association, argued that the Norwegian company has been headquartered in Ireland for hiring Asian crews for below-market wages.

On the other hand, the Norwegian company is happy about the possible positive impact. This approval finally makes it possible for us to plan the Cork to the U.S. routes we, and many others, have been looking forward to, writes a press release.

- Above all, it is a victory for millions of passengers who will benefit from more choice and lower fares. We now look forward to working on our plans for Norwegian’s continued expansion in the US, delivering the flights, jobs and economic boost we always promised we would, says the Norwegian spokesperson.