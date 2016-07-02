02.07.2016 - Oslo
Norwegian Passengers Stuck Due to Cancellations
At least 18 Norwegian flights have been canceled, writes NRK.
Photo : Sean Hayford Oleary
According to Avinor, 18 Norwegian flights have been canceled on abroad and domestically since last night.
Head of Communications at Norwegian, Anne-Sissel Skånvik says to NRK that shortages of aircraft and pilots have led to problems.
- In addition, we have received some acute sickness notice from some employees. Then we are in a vulnerable situation, says Skånvik.
She further notes that high season makes it additionally difficult to hire pilots and planes from other companies, or rebook passengers to other flights.
