Norway cross-country Star Sundby Loses His Title after Doping Infringement

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Sundby failed two tests for salbutamol, a medication he used to treat asthma. The tests took place during the World Cup events in Switzerland and Italy in December 2014.

The 31-Year-old burst into tears after the decision.

- This is an unreasonable judgment. It is completely impossible to accept this verdict,” said Sundby at a press briefing at the Ulleval stadium in Oslo.

Sundby has been suffering asthma since his childhood. The Norwegian ski Federation President Erik Røste stressed, Sundby have never had the intention to break the rules. The CAS however stressed that the athlete should have required a special exception approval. Team doctor Gabrielsen said he had understood the rules wrong.

Now Sundby have to pay back premiums to International Ski Federation (FIS) reported VG.