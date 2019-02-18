Trump Asked Japan to Nominate Himself to Nobel Peace Prize

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on the request of the U.S. government, reports Japenese newspaper Asahi.

The newspaper suggested that the U.S. government reached out to Abe to nominate Trump after the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

An unidentified Japanese government official verified the claim, according to Reuters.

The White House did not respond to allegations but The Japanese prime minister has not denied if he had nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel peace prize.

“In light of the Nobel committee’s policy of not disclosing recommenders and nominees for 50 years, I decline to comment“, said Abe.

“I never said I didn’t nominate him”, Abe said in response to a follow-up question by Yuichiro Tamaki, a lawmaker for the opposition Democratic party for the People according to The Guardian.

The report came after Trump claimed on Friday that Abe had nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to reach a peace agreement with North Korea.

“In fact, I think I can say this. Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel [Peace] Prize,” Trump said while speaking at the White House Rose Garden.

Trump added that many people think he was deserving the honor.

About Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize (Norwegian: Nobels fredspris) is one of the five Nobel Prizes established by the will of Alfred Nobel, along with the prizes in Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine, and Literature. Since March 1901, it has been awarded annually to those who have “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.

As per Alfred Nobel’s will, the recipient is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member committee appointed by the Parliament of Norway. Since 1990, the prize is awarded on 10 December in Oslo City Hall each year.

Due to its political nature, the Nobel Peace Prize has, for most of its history, been the subject of controversies.