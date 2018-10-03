Politicians in Norway Are Asked to Change Mobile Phones After Russian Espionage Case

After a Russian was arrested with espionage accusation during a seminar in Norwegian parliament (Stortinget) last week, the PMs have been told to change their mobile phones.

Stortinget administration asked the representatives with the office by the parliament cinema to change the communication equipment.

The parliament cinema is next to the offices of the Labor Party’s Foreign and Defense Committees, where members routinely handle classified information.

After the incident NRK reported, there is concern about tracking attempts via mobile phones.

Stortinget has also taken other security measures, such as closing down some printers.