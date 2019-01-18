Norway’s Erna Solberg Forms Historic Majority Center-right Government

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg came to a deal on Thursday to form a center-right majority government by adding the Christian Democratic Party to the current minority three-party coalition.

The agreement marks a historic day as Norway is getting its first non-socialist majority government since 1985.

Norway has often been ruled by minority governments which are forced to seek support in parliament from opposition parties to pass laws. With a majority, Solberg will have more power in her existing government consisting of right wing populist the Progress Party (FrP) and the Liberal Party (Sp) as well as the Christian Democrats (KrF).

During her victory speech at Norwegian parliament. Solberg said the government would focus on a “sustainable welfare society”, help combat climate change, reduce taxes for small and medium businesses, strengthen family and children’s rights, and ensure stronger security for all.

Recent opinion polls have shown a majority of voters backing the Labour-led center-left opposition.