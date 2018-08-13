Fishery Minister of Norway Quits after Iran Scandal

Norwegian daily Aftenposten and Dagens Næringlsliv suggested Fishery minister Per Sandberg will resign. Both newspapers report that a new fishery minister will be appointed this week.

Per Sandberg has not yet commented on the claim.

Sandberg has been criticized after it was revealed that he traveled to Iran with his Iranian girlfriend in July. Neither his own ministry nor the Prime Minister’s office was notified in advance about this controversial holiday.

Sandberg also took business phone, which contains sensitive information, to Iran, contrary to the warning from Norwegian intelligence service, PST.

In addition, he has been criticized for having attended the celebration of Iran’s national day under the auspices of the country’s embassy in Norway.

