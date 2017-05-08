Peace Talks Between USA and North Korea Can Be Held in Norway

Spokesman of China’s Foreign Ministry, Shi Xiang claims the meeting between the two countries is expected to be held in Norway, but it is unclear when it may be, writes NRK.

Also Japanese TV Asahi writes about the alleged meeting. According to the website, former employees of the US Department of Foreign Affairs will meet North Korean officials in Oslo.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says to NRK that they will not comment on questions related to any Norwegian involvement in peace and reconciliation work.