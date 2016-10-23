Siv Jensen Promises a Far Tougher FRP against Immigration for the Next Election in Norway

Talking to Aftenposten, Progress Party (FrP) leader and Finance Minister Siv Jensen said they will introduce new restrictive solutions in asylum and immigration policy.

In the frame of the restrictive policies, Jensen’s party proposes that asylum seekers are only granted temporary resdience. As soon as the government thinks their home country is safe enough, these asylum seekers will be sent out of Norway.

For actualizing this, FrP will intensify struggle internationally to renegotiate international conventions that limits such restrictive actions.

Siv Jensen also says that they will change the status of refugees to restrict social benefits and rights. In addition, the party wants temporary and limited residence permit for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

Another area FrP want to limit immigration is family reunification. The party wants requirement for at least three years’ employment or education for family reunification.

Also requirement for permanent residence will be increased from three to five years, according to FrP’s new plans.

Founded by Anders Lange in 1973 largely as an anti-tax movement, the party highly values individual rights and supports the downsizing of bureaucracy and an increased market economy; however, it also supports an increased use of the uniquely Norwegian Oil Fund to invest in infrastructure. The party in addition seeks a more restrictive immigration policy and tougher integration and law and order measures. Long-time chairman Carl I. Hagen was from 1978 to 2006 the leader and centre of the party, and in many ways personally controlled the ideology and policies of the party. The current leader of the Progress Party is Siv Jensen, who was the party’s candidate for Prime Minister in the 2009 parliamentary election.

In the 1997 parliamentary election the party became the second largest political party in Norway for the first time, a position it also held following the elections in 2005 and 2009. The other parties in parliament have historically refused any formal governmental cooperation with the Progress Party. However, after a long period of work to unite the right wing in Norway, the Progress Party joined the Progress/Conservative coalition and as of October 16, 2013 is one of two parties in government in Norway, together with the Conservative party.