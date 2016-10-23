Siv Jensen Promises a Far Tougher FRP against Immigration for the Next Election in Norway
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
- Siv Jensen Promises a Far Tougher FRP against Immigration for the Next Election in Norway
- Equality and Integration Minister of Norway Makes Headlines for Her Integration Advice
- New Forecasts: Only 3550 Asylum Seekers to Norway in 2016
- 7 Year Old Sol Met Norway Prime Minister for Syrian Children
- Norwegian Cross-country Star Therese Johaug Tested Positive for Doping
Talking to Aftenposten, Progress Party (FrP) leader and Finance Minister Siv Jensen said they will introduce new restrictive solutions in asylum and immigration policy.
In the frame of the restrictive policies, Jensen’s party proposes that asylum seekers are only granted temporary resdience. As soon as the government thinks their home country is safe enough, these asylum seekers will be sent out of Norway.
For actualizing this, FrP will intensify struggle internationally to renegotiate international conventions that limits such restrictive actions.
Siv Jensen also says that they will change the status of refugees to restrict social benefits and rights. In addition, the party wants temporary and limited residence permit for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.
Another area FrP want to limit immigration is family reunification. The party wants requirement for at least three years’ employment or education for family reunification.
Also requirement for permanent residence will be increased from three to five years, according to FrP’s new plans.
|New Forecasts: Only 3550 Asylum Seekers to Norway in 2016
|Former Leader of Norway Progress Party (Frp): Donald Trump Resembles Me
|Lowest Number of Asylum Seekers to Norway since 1997
|Norway’s Integration Minister: - Russia is Safe for Deported Refugees
|Record Number of Deportation from Norway
|Swedish Professor in Norway: Record Number of Refugees Does not Threaten the Welfare State
|Jan Egeland Accuses Siv Jensen with Populism about Syria Refugees to Norway
|Norway Progress Party Leader Asks Municipalities to Say No to Syria Refugees
|Understanding Politics in Norway with FrP