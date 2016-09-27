Former Leader of Norway Progress Party (Frp): Donald Trump Resembles Me

According to NRK’s report, Hagen says Donald Trump resembles him in several ways.

- Trump was very abused at the beginning of his career like me. What Trump says is "twisted and taken out of context" just the way my statements are done. We both came from outside and speak differently than the established power structure, says Hagen to NRK.

Hagen also points out that there are differences and called Trump "the most exciting of two evils." He believes Trump’s business people will help positively in the vast state apparatus in Washington.

When it comes to presidential candidates’ latest debate, Hagen is a bit disappointed with Trump.

- I must be honest and say that he started aggressively and good in the presidential debate against Clinton, but towards the end he was clearly in trouble, says Hagen.

On the other hand Labor Party deputy leader Hadia Tajik said that although Clinton won the debate, it was not a political earthquake for the rest of the campaign.

- Although Clinton won, it does not necessarily mean that Trump lost, says Tajik to NRK.

Tajik believes Clinton is the best candidate. She stressed that although Americans will choose their own president, the choice has a great significance for the rest of the world, and for Norway, because the United States is an important ally.

- The big appeal with Clinton is that she is a democrat and a member of a progressive movement, which we in Labor Party feel a certain kinship with it, says Tajik.