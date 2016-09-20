- Oslo
Norway's Labor Party Will Prohibit Niqab

Norway’s largest party, Labour(Ap) wants a ban on niqab at all Norwegian schools and in higher education, writes Norwegian daily VG.
Ap and FrP can now form a majority for a ban on nikab at Norwegian schools. Also Conservatives (Høyre) and Socialists Left (SV) will reconsider their position against the ban.

In 2014, Ap leader Jonas Gahr Støre had told that his party would consider a national ban if the government came with such a proposal.

- The Government has clarified that they will not do anyhting about this. The face should be fully visible during the entire education process, says Støre to NRK.

On the other hand Immigration and integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug (FRP) said that she did not want a national ban. 

- Garments like nikab and burka are small cases at schools and other public institutions. So each municipality or the individual public authority should find local solutions, in some cases apply ban. For example, says she.

TAGS: Niqab
Comments made on this article:

