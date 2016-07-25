- Oslo
Norway Spends Less on Environmental Protection

Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will be carbon neutral by 2030, but is actually spending less on environmental protection now than in 1999, according to Axo Finance comparison.
Photo : Nicola Jones

Axo Finance publishes an interactive tool showing comparatively how different countries use money based on UN’s classification of the functions of government. The tool reveals that Norway’s environment protection expenditures decreased by 0.12%. Norway spends just 1.8% of its total budget on environmental protection (26.07 billion NOK, 2014), which is half of Malta’s environmental spendings.

- The decrease is small, but in a time where all want better climate and fight against global warming, this is a trend we did not quite expect to see, says Mari Vestbø, spokesperson for Axo.

It is also reported that the Norwegian government must work hard and rely on large costs for achieving CO2 target. In a new report from British Gas, Carbon Footprint, Norway’s carbon emissions have increased by as much as 18.91% since 1992. Norway is still ahead of both Sweden and Denmark, but the two countries have reduced their emissions significantly (resp. 25.97% and 30.68%) within the same period.

How Countries Spend their Money by AxoFinans.no

Comments made on this article:

