07.07.2016 - Oslo
Norway Asks NATO for More Help in North
Prime Minister Erna Solberg goes to the NATO Summit in Warsaw to demand guarantees of help to Norway in case of a serious conflict with Russia.
Photo : Top gunner from Telemark Battalion riding an Iveco LMV
Keep Updated with the Latest News and Feeds, Follow Us on Facebook
Latest News
- Norwegian "Sugar Man" Arrested in Sweden
- 15 000 People in Norway Quit Church Membership in Four Days
- Selling Fresh Premium Mountain Air from Norway to China on eBay
- It is forbidden to die in this town in Norway
- Norway’s Labor and Centre Party Want Ban on Niqab at Schools and Foreign Funds to Mosques
Advertisement
Solberg told VG that NATO must respond to the Russian armaments in the northern areas.
- We do not want militarization of the north. But we must have naval control, says the Prime Minister to VG.
On Friday and Saturday, she will participate in the summit of NATO along with US President Barack Obama and the other Heads of State and Government of NATO’s 28 member countries.
NATO summit will approve the deployment of so-called rotational forces, a battalion in four Baltic countries. Altogether about 4,000 NATO troops will form a new "tripwire" to avert a possible Russian attack against NATO from the east.
Norway will also send soldiers to the NATO forces in these countries.
|Norway Will Send Soldiers to Lithuania against Russia
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Comments made on this article:
Commentaries
Vedat Sevincer
Murray Hunter
Multiculturalism is d(r)ead in Europe – MENA oil and the (hidden) political price Europe pays for it
Anis H. Bajrektarevic
Tora Aasland
Kari Bu
Most Popular
Advertisement
Advertisement