Norway Asks NATO for More Help in North

Solberg told VG that NATO must respond to the Russian armaments in the northern areas.

- We do not want militarization of the north. But we must have naval control, says the Prime Minister to VG.

On Friday and Saturday, she will participate in the summit of NATO along with US President Barack Obama and the other Heads of State and Government of NATO’s 28 member countries.

NATO summit will approve the deployment of so-called rotational forces, a battalion in four Baltic countries. Altogether about 4,000 NATO troops will form a new "tripwire" to avert a possible Russian attack against NATO from the east.

Norway will also send soldiers to the NATO forces in these countries.