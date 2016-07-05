- Oslo
Politics The Nordic Page

Norway Will Send Soldiers to Lithuania against Russia

It is likely that Norwegian troops will be stationed in Lithuania early in 2017 to join in NATO’s fortified line of defense against Russia.
Norway Will Send Soldiers to Lithuania against Russia
From official Russian-Norwegian talks when NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg was Norwegian Prime Minister. Photo : Utenriksdepartmentet

According to VG, Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce the Norwegian contribution during the NATO Summit in Warsaw on Friday and Saturday.

- We will increase our military presence with four robust multinational battalions in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels on Monday afternoon.

Government Party FrP in Norway: Russia Can Be a Good Ally

Norway to Increase Military Spendings

The Norwegian soldiers will be probably sent to Lithuania, where Germany has taken the responsibility for a battalion of about 1,000 soldiers. Also Dutch soldiers will be part of the German-led force.

The other leading nations are the US, UK and Canada, announced Stoltenberg during the press conference. Moreover, Poland has offered NATO to coordinate the four battalions.

Defence Minister of Norway Ine Eriksen Søreide had announced in June that the government is considering a "substantial" contribution to NATO’S new battalions in Eastern Europe.

The battalions of 1,000 soldiers in each country symbolize that NATO is willing and able to defend the four countries bordering Russia against a possible attack.

These forces are also intended as a calming measures for people and governments in Poland and the Baltic countries.

- This is a clear message that our member countries will defend each other on both sides of the Atlantic, says Stoltenberg.

Norway Intelligence Claims Russian Intelligence Intensifies Monitoring Norwegian Energy Activities

Norway’s Most Expensive TV Series Disturbs Russia

Norway’s Statoil Wants to Strenghten Ties with Russia Despite Sanctions

Navarsete: Norway is too strict against Russia

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

commentary
Commentaries
most
Most Popular
Advertisement
Advertisement