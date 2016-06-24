Norway about Brexit: There Are Difficult Days to Come

Europe minister Elisabeth Aspaker said to VG that there would be demanding days to come for all in Europe.

- This should be a warning the EU leaders and national leaders in the European countries, that giving young people voice and keeping job promises are among the most important things we have to do, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg to NRK on Friday morning.

Solberg is most concerned about the political consequences of the Brexit.

- We expect market turbulence in the short term. We must ensure that we maintain good relations both to the UK and the EU, and we must ensure that the EEA agreement works well, so that Norwegian industry has predictability. Today we are delighted that we have EEA agreement, she said.

Europe Minister Asparker agrees with Erna Solberg and further notes that the decision will have consequences on issues like climate change aggreement and immigration crisis.

- It is quite clear that the UK and Europe faced major challenges before. This decision will affect resources in Brussels for using to follow up climate agreement and dealing with migration crisis in Europe, says Aspaker to VG.

Liberal Party leader Trine Skei Grande pointed out the United Kingdom, France and Germany have cooperated closely and this cooperation has been good for peace in Europe for the last 70 years.

- Let’s hope this does not lead to so strong complications for European financial cooperation as there is reason to fear, says she.

Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre, on the other hand, believes the referendum will reveal a deeply divided Britain.

- The road ahead is unclear and uncertain. There will be a lot of political and economic uncertainty in the coming days. Now it is time for political leaders to take responsibility, he said.