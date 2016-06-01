FrP Fears Segregation in Oslo

Norwegian Progress Party is occupied with the increasing segregation in the country’s capital. The recent figures show that in some suburbs of Oslo more than 70 % of the population has immigrant background.



In Oslo there are four satellite towns where immigrants - mainly from Africa and Asia - account for more than 60 % of the population. A decade ago there were only two such towns, writes Klassekampen. The figures, which have not been published previously, show that Haugenstua, Oslo’s satellite city, has the fewest ethnic Norwegian part. Here 71.7% of residents are immigrants and 66.1% are from non-Western countries, according to ABC nyheter. Rum, Furuset and Fossum in Stovner and Alna districts also have a non-Western immigrant proportion higher than 60 %.



Progress Party (FRP), using the figures provided by Oslo’s municipal statistics bank, draws a gloomy picture of how Oslo will look like if the trend continues. The head of the municipal committee of the Parliament, Helge André Njåstad (FRP), means that Norway is on a track towards forming an uneven society.



- The most important thing we should work on today is to secure understanding among Norwegian politicians that Norway cannot accept more immigrants than we manage to integrate, said Njåstad to Klassekampen.



However, the segregation of Norwegian capital is neither unusual, nor new. Traditionally, rich families have lived on the West Side of Oslo, while working class and low income groups tended more towards the East Side. Oslo has been segregated for so long that there was formed a specific housing market which makes it especially hard today to break the pattern, according to Science Nordic. It is simply impossible to move certain low income groups or immigrants to the Western part of the city or vice versa. Therefore, the city’s distinction in terms of nationalities is only the consequence of the previous class distinction in Oslo.