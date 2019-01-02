We in Norway Googled Football, How to Get Rid of Flies, Aviici and Per Sandberg in 2018

Google has published its annual “Year in Search” results for 2018 and the biggest question of this year in Norway was football.
Every year, Google publishes the list of what captured the nation’s attention over the past 12 months – from people, major moments in news, sports and entertainment, through to the latest trendy topics.
How does Google find its most trending search terms?
Google takes into account how people are putting in different search terms. It looks at the themes being searched on and how and when the volume of the searches peak.
GOOGLE SEARCH TRENDS ARE DIVIDED INTO 6 CATEGORIES:
Top Five Searches
World Cup
Aviici
Olympics Medal Standing
Ex on the beach Norway
Eurosport Player
Top Searched Norwegian Women
Trine Skei Grande
Bahare Letnes
Nora Mørk
Ida Eide
Juliane Snekkestad
Top Searched Norwegian Men
Per Sandberg
Frank Løke
Trond Giske
Pushwagner
Knut Arild Hareide
What is…?
What is Pentecost
What is acer
What time is it
What is blue card in handball
What is substantive
How is…?
How to get back old Snapchat
How to watch the Olympics
How to write application
How to get rid of flies
How to get rid of banana flies
Receipts
Lamb leg
Aperol Spritz
Foccacia
Fårikål Hellstrøm
Bossam