We in Norway Googled Football, How to Get Rid of Flies, Aviici and Per Sandberg in 2018

Google has published its annual “Year in Search” results for 2018 and the biggest question of this year in Norway was football.

Every year, Google publishes the list of what captured the nation’s attention over the past 12 months – from people, major moments in news, sports and entertainment, through to the latest trendy topics.

How does Google find its most trending search terms?

Google takes into account how people are putting in different search terms. It looks at the themes being searched on and how and when the volume of the searches peak.

GOOGLE SEARCH TRENDS ARE DIVIDED INTO 6 CATEGORIES:

Top Five Searches

World Cup

Aviici

Olympics Medal Standing

Ex on the beach Norway

Eurosport Player

Top Searched Norwegian Women

Trine Skei Grande

Bahare Letnes

Nora Mørk

Ida Eide

Juliane Snekkestad

Top Searched Norwegian Men

Per Sandberg

Frank Løke

Trond Giske

Pushwagner

Knut Arild Hareide

What is…?

What is Pentecost

What is acer

What time is it

What is blue card in handball

What is substantive

How is…?

How to get back old Snapchat

How to watch the Olympics

How to write application

How to get rid of flies

How to get rid of banana flies

Receipts

Lamb leg

Aperol Spritz

Foccacia

Fårikål Hellstrøm

Bossam