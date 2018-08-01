Record Hot Summer in Norway Leads Queue for Heat Pumps

The record heat in the summer in Norway has pumped up heat pump sales. Now the industry is struggling to deliver the orders on time, according to NRK.

The average temperature for summer this year has been the highest in the history, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

The demand from customers in southern and eastern Norway has been extremely high this year. In several cities there are waiting lists, reports Varmepumpeforening (Heat Pump Association).

Heat pumps in Norway are being used for heating in winter, but now more and more are using their cooling feature on hot summer days, which is a rare case in normally mild Norwegian summer.