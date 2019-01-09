Ransom Demanded in Cryptocurrency for Kidnapped Wife of Norway Businessman

9 million Euro ransom reportedly asked for release of 68-year-old Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, the wife of a Norwegian multimillionaire, Tom Hagen.

Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen has been missing for months after being abducted from her home near Oslo on 31 October, Norwegian police have confirmed.

The kidnappers have demanded € 9 million in the cryptocurrency Monero – a digital currency similar to Bitcoin, NRK reported.

Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen is married to Tom Hagen, a businessman with an estimated fortune of 1.7bn Norwegian krone (€175m) made in the real estate and energy industries.

Norway’s financial magazine Kapital named Hagen 172nd on its list of the country’s wealthiest people.

NRK says the couple live a media-shy and private lifestyle.