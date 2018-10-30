Norwegian Lieutenant, Public Face of NATO Takes the Internet by Storm

Lasse Lom visits NATO Headquarters Want to see more of Lasse L. Matberg? Next week, he will also take part in #TridentJuncture 2018, #NATO’s biggest exercise in decades. Stay tuned! video: Fredrik Bye - Ravnfilm Posted by NATO on Friday, October 26, 2018

Viking looking Lasse Løkken Matberg goes viral as soon as he appears in NATO’s biggest military exercise promotion video.

Matberg is a lieutenant in the Royal Norwegian Navy and part-time model. He gives a boost to NATO’s social media posts promoting Trident Juncture, NATO’s largest military exercise, which is happening in Norway.

With his stunning looking, Lasse immediately caught the internet’s attention with comments about his likeness to a Viking.

Matberg’s mesmerising instagram account has officially gone globally viral, amassing more than 600,000 followers in just few days.

Lasse enlisted in the Royal Norwegian Navy in 2006 after working as a full-time chef. He serves as a sports officer at NATO’s Joint Warfare Center in Stavanger, Norway where he works as a fitness instructor for recruits and teaches spin classes.

Talking to Daily Mail, he said he was always a big boy, but wasn’t popular because he had terrible teeth.

– I was bullied a lot in my early teens and when boys start fighting for girls they can be really harsh. They would gang up and would say ‘Hey here’s the bunny – you can’t hang out with us you’ve got ugly teeth. said he.

Se dette innlegget på Instagram Et innlegg delt av Lasse Løkken Matberg (@lasselom) Okt. 7, 2018 kl. 12:36 PDT

Se dette innlegget på Instagram Et innlegg delt av Lasse Løkken Matberg (@lasselom) Sep. 24, 2018 kl. 11:42 PDT