Fake Bomb Threat to a Norwegian Aircraft in Alta Led to Evacuation

A Norwegian aircraft on the way to Alta received a bomb threat via the company’s chat service on Wednesday morning.

–The person claimed that he was on board and had a bomb with him, writes the police in a press release.

In a video Altaposten has publsihed, the captain gave instructions to the passengers asking them to leave all personal belongings.

The plane landed just before 12.00 at Alta airport for the police investigation.

Police say they looked the incident very serious despite they could not find anything.

-The police have started investigating who is behind the threat, says operational director Stein Kristian Hansen at the operations center at Finnmark police district.