European Court of Human Rights: Norway Has Violated Human Rights

The Norwegian child welfare (Barnevern) took away the daughter from her mother. European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rules that Norway has violated human rights in the case, reports NTB.

The daughter has been seperated from the mother in 2011. The mother said that she was not allowed to see her child and deprived of parental rights.

ECHR dealt with the case last year and ruled that Norway has violated human rights.

“Everyone is entitled to privacy and family life. It is part of the common rules in Europe. Norway has broken this principle, believes the court.

The court asked Norway to pay 245,000 NOK to the woman.

Norwegian child welfare office often becomes the target of criticism and the subject of several cases at ECHR. Norway has been already acquitted in several of these cases.