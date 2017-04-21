- Oslo
French Court Found Norway Dangerous for Afghan Asylum Seeker

A French court ruled that Norwegian asylum practice against Afghans is in violation of human rights and return of an asylum seeker to Norway is dangerous.
Photo : EU Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection

According to NRK’s report, A 23-year-old Afghan asylum seeker came to Norway in 2015 and his asylum application was rejected. Then the applicant went to France and applied for asylum in the country. Also his application was not evaluated there due to Dublin aggreement’s rules, and the authorities decided that he should be sent back to Norway, as he had entered first time in Norway.

But earlier in April, the return to Norway was suspended by a court in Lyon. The court ruled that the man would be in danger in Norway because he would likely to be sent to Afghanistan, which the judge believes is a violation of human rights, writes Dagsavisen.

Neither the Ministry of Justice nor the Directorate of Immigration in Norway made a comment about the case.

 

Headlines in Todays Papers

