- Oslo
Panorama The Nordic Page

Norway is the Best Country for LGBT Workers

A new report by Expert Market shows that the best country to work for LGBT people is Norway, while Armenia, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia are the worst.
Norway is the Best Country for LGBT Workers
Photo : GGAADD

Expert Market examines 43 European countries by reviewing various legal and social factors directly affecting the LGBT population (non-discrimination legislation and policies, workplace legislation, fair housing measures for LGBT, tolerance indices), as well as several job-related indicators (unemployment rate, monthly disposable income).

For LGBT people, the best countries to work in are Norway, Finland, Belgium, Germany, and Sweden.

Malta, known as the "LGBT paradise," comes in 7th place in the ranking. This is due to the lack of protection against LGBT housing discrimination and a lower-than-average monthly disposable income.

The report also reveals that the 5 countries LGBT workers should avoid are Armenia, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia.

Share this on:
facebook
myspace
twitter
google
yahoo
wordpress
youtube
digg
delicious
blogger
blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments made on this article:

DEAR READER!


We have detected that you are blocking our ads.

The Nordic Page is financed by the ads and we need them to keep delivering free content to you.

If you like to keep reading our articles for free please add www.tnp.no to your white list.



TNP @ facebook

Thu

26

Jan 2017
12 - 18
Partly cloudy23°
18 - 00
Partly cloudy25°
papers
Headlines in Todays Papers

Headlines in Todays Papers

most
Most Popular
Advertisement
commentary
Commentaries
Advertisement