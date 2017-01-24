Norway is the Best Country for LGBT Workers

Expert Market examines 43 European countries by reviewing various legal and social factors directly affecting the LGBT population (non-discrimination legislation and policies, workplace legislation, fair housing measures for LGBT, tolerance indices), as well as several job-related indicators (unemployment rate, monthly disposable income).

For LGBT people, the best countries to work in are Norway, Finland, Belgium, Germany, and Sweden.

Malta, known as the "LGBT paradise," comes in 7th place in the ranking. This is due to the lack of protection against LGBT housing discrimination and a lower-than-average monthly disposable income.

The report also reveals that the 5 countries LGBT workers should avoid are Armenia, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia.