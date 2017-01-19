- Oslo
FBI Hacking Used as Evidence in Norway

The evidence from FBI hacking is used to sentence the suspects in Norway. The method was illegal in Norway until recently.
Photo: FBI / FBI used spywares to trace the child pornography watcher on the internet.

The US Federal Police FBI has collected information from anonymous users who used the so-called Dark Web to watch child abuse materials.

FBI traced these users in Norway by placing spyware on their computers.

This kind of evidence collecting method was not permitted in Norway before, but evidence from the FBI is used in at least seven cases in Norway, including in the country’s largest child abuse case, Operation Darkroom, writes Adresseavisen . 

The National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) advocated that they trust foreign police authorities share legally obtained evidences with them. 

- As an international focal point for Norwegian police, we receive information from foreign police authorities about Norwegians who may have committed criminal acts. We assume that evidences are collected by using lawful methods, says Reinert Møster Ottesen, who is the head of the judicial and prosecution unit at Kripos.

