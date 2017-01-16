Norway is 4th Most Liberal Country in the World

MoveHub compiled a list of the most liberal countries in the world using data from the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2016, the 2016 Social Progress Index report and Yale’s Environmental Performance Index 2016. According to the results of the study, Norway is the fourth most liberal country in the world.

Using data from the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2016, the 2016 Social Progress Index report and Yale’s Environmental Performance Index 2016, MoveHub has created a list of the most liberal countries on the planet. To create the rankings MoveHub selected data from three reports that look at factors such as gender equality, the rights of minorities, personal safety and environmental factors such as soil, air and water quality.

Iceland most liberal country in the world

Iceland has made it to the top of the list of most liberal countries in the world by achieving gender equality with the smallest gender pay gap in the world. In addition to this, approximately 85% of its energy comes from renewable sources.

Norway took the 4th place on the list after two other neighbouring countries, Finland and Sweden.

Content Manager at Movehub, Harriet Cann said to The Nordic Page that she was surprised with Germany’s performance in the ranking.

- I was most surprised at Germany’s ranking for the Environmental Progress Index at number 30, as I’d seen reports that almost 100% of Germany’s power had come from renewable energy! , said she.

Here are the results for the top 10:

Iceland

Finland

Sweden

Norway

New Zealand

Slovenia

Switzerland

Denmark

Ireland

United Kingdom